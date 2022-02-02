 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

How preventing litters can keep you and your pets happy

Cat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - February is National Prevent a Litter Month and the Eau Claire County Humane Association said spaying or neutering your pets, or altering, is important not just for controlling population but also keeping your pet happy and healthy.

Executive Director Shelley Janke said altered pets have been proven to live longer lives with decreased risk of illnesses like cancer.

She added these animals tend to be more content overall, compared to unaltered pets who are more prone to aggression, especially in heat. Unaltered pets are also more likely to mark their territory in your house.

If that's not enough, she said the Humane Association has seen litters of up to a dozen puppies, and that's hard on everyone, especially the mom.

"What we want to prevent is that overpopulation, because cats can have so many in their litters, because dogs can have so many in their litters. We don't want to see homeless animals," Janke said. "It would be great if we could see a decrease in animals that come into the shelter. That would be a wonderful goal for us because there's more animals than our community can provide [for]."

She said if finances are a factor when deciding to spay or neuter, many area vets offer discounts and are willing to work with your budget.

The Humane Association has coupons for money off of a procedure through the end of March on their website.