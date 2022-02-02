How preventing litters can keep you and your pets happy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - February is National Prevent a Litter Month and the Eau Claire County Humane Association said spaying or neutering your pets, or altering, is important not just for controlling population but also keeping your pet happy and healthy.
Executive Director Shelley Janke said altered pets have been proven to live longer lives with decreased risk of illnesses like cancer.
She added these animals tend to be more content overall, compared to unaltered pets who are more prone to aggression, especially in heat. Unaltered pets are also more likely to mark their territory in your house.
If that's not enough, she said the Humane Association has seen litters of up to a dozen puppies, and that's hard on everyone, especially the mom.
"What we want to prevent is that overpopulation, because cats can have so many in their litters, because dogs can have so many in their litters. We don't want to see homeless animals," Janke said. "It would be great if we could see a decrease in animals that come into the shelter. That would be a wonderful goal for us because there's more animals than our community can provide [for]."
She said if finances are a factor when deciding to spay or neuter, many area vets offer discounts and are willing to work with your budget.
The Humane Association has coupons for money off of a procedure through the end of March on their website.