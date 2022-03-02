Will the Ukraine crisis affect study abroad programs?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the world watches Russia advance into Ukraine, many college students planning to study in Europe may be wondering how they could be affected.
After over a year of cancellations due to COVID-19, Colleen Marchwick at the UW-Eau Claire Center for International Education said she was excited to get students abroad again.
Now, the crisis in Europe could bring the future of travel into question.
She said their long-term program closest to the war is in the Czech Republic, but there is a shorter immersion program scheduled to visit Poland and Hungary this summer, which both border Ukraine.
For these programs Marchwick said they typically follow travel guidance from the U.S. State Department, which has only issued advisories for Ukraine and Russia.
She said the University has not cancelled anything yet, but the decision often comes down to the student.
"I think everyone has to think: what is their own comfort level?" Marchwick said. "So if someone has a trip scheduled to Europe this summer, what is your comfort level? What is your risk tolerance? Are you okay going forward with that?"
She said conversations about summer programs are still in progress, but they will continue to monitor the situation overseas.