Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you will want to have the rain gear with as a stationary boundary will be the focal point for periods of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. This is a case where we can't pinpoint the exact timing of when it'll rain, but the good news is that it won't rain the entire time. The key thing to watch is a stationary boundary, that will detemine who sees the better coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
For today, the better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be throughout the day into tonight. Highs top out in the 60s to low 70s, but that could vary by a few degrees depending on the location and coverage of the rain.