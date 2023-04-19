Snapchat rolls out chatbot powered by ChatGPT to all users

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall
from today will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Friday was 774.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.9
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Snapchat rolls out chatbot powered by ChatGPT to all users

Snapchat rolls out chatbot powered by ChatGPT to all users

Snapchat is about to give new meaning to the "chat" part of its name.

 Adobe Stock

Snapchat is about to give new meaning to the "chat" part of its name.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, announced on Wednesday that its customizable My AI chatbot, is now accessible to all users within the app. The feature, which is powered by the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, was previously only available to paying Snapchat+ subscribers.

The tool offers recommendations, answers questions, helps users make plans and can write a haiku in seconds, according to the company. It can be brought into conversation with friends when it's mentioned with "@MyAI." Users can also give it a name and design a custom Bitmoji avatar for it to personalize it more.

The move comes more than a month after ChatGPT creator OpenAI opened up access to its chatbot to third-party businesses. Snap, Instacart and tutor app Quizlet were among the early partners experimenting with adding ChatGPT.

Since its public release in November 2022, ChatGPT has stunned many users with its impressive ability to generate original essays, stories and song lyrics in response to user prompts. The initial wave of attention on the tool helped renew an arms race among tech companies to develop and deploy similar AI tools in their products.

The initial batch of companies tapping into ChatGPT's functionality each have slightly different visions for how to incorporate it. Taken together, however, these services may test just how useful AI chatbots can really be in our everyday life and how much people want to interact with them for customer service and other uses across their favorite apps.

Adding ChatGPT features also may come with some risks. The tool, which is trained on vast troves of data online, can spread inaccurate information and has the potential to respond to users in ways they might find inappropriate.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Snap acknowledged "My AI is far from perfect but we've made a lot of progress."

It said, for example, about 99.5% of My AI responses conform to its community guidelines. Snap said it has made changes to "help protect against responses that could be inappropriate or harmful." The company also said it has added moderation technology and included the new feature to its in-app parental tools.

"We will continue to use these early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience, and we're eager to hear your thoughts," the company said.

