1-on-1 with new Steel coach Chris Ratzloff

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Casey Mignone created the momentum. Chris Ratzloff hopes to capitalize on it.
Just like they did in Rochester.
The close friends have collaborated once again to climb the ranks in minor league hockey. As Mignone departs for join the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Ratzloff takes his place as head coach and general manager of the Chippewa Steel.
A few years ago, Ratzloff succeeded Mignone as head coach of the NA3HL's Rochester Grizzlies, leading the team to three straight divisions titles, two Fraser Cup finals a league championship in 2022.
News 18 sat down with Ratzloff Friday as he transitions to his new role in Chippewa Falls.