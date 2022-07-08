18 teams compete at U.S. Junior Kubb Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The 15th annual U.S. Kubb Championship festivities kicked off in Eau Claire Friday, starting with the U.S. Junior (Kid Kubb) Championships.
18 teams and roughly 50 total players ages 8th grade and under competed at the Eau Claire Soccer Park for medals, t-shirts and Culver's frozen custards. Eau Claire's Caden Nelson and Davis Weideman of 'Math Masters' won the 2022 championship by defeating Charlie Gibson and Lochlan Graham of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Kubbers' in the finals. It is the second junior title for Math Masters after previously winning in 2019.
"This is our last year of Kid Kubb," Nelson said. "So it meant a lot to win this year."
The championship festivities continue Friday night at 5:00 p.m. with a skills competition before the official tournament begins Saturday morning.