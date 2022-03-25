20 track and field teams compete at Northern Badger Classic

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout hosted its second high school track and field meet of the week on Friday, with 20 teams on hand for the Northern Badger Classic.
Several Chippewa Valley athletes posted strong performances in both the boys and girls meets. Starting with the girls, Chippewa Falls star sprinter Brooklyn Sandvig took off for first place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.00 seconds, breaking the meet and facility record. Sandvig also dominated the 200-meter dash, taking first and breaking her own school record with a time of 25.03, over two seconds faster than the second place finisher.
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen ran away from the field in the mile run, taking first with a time of 5:18:08, 27 seconds ahead of her second place teammate Madeline Palmer.
Osceola took the girls team title, finishing one point ahead of La Crosse Logan.
On the boys side, New Richmond's Ethan Turbeville took first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.73, just .06 seconds faster than Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols' second place time. Menomonie's Jayden Williams won both the boys high jump and long jump competitions.
Rochester Mayo won the boys team scores while Menomonie took second.
Full results from the Northern Badger Classic can be found here.