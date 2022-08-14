2022 Ellsworth Panthers want to write own chapter

ELLSWORTH (WQOW)- Ellsworth narrowly missed winning its second state championship last season after making it to the finals for the first time since 1990.
The Panthers have good numbers again this year, returning five starters on each side of the ball, led by a strong offensive line and a senior class ready to write its own chapter in program history.
"We kind of have some kids with sneaky experience," said Rob Heller, Ellsworth head coach. "Looking forward to taking it one week at a time, taking the mantra from last year and go 1-0 each week and see where the chips fall at the end of the season."
Ellsworth starts the season at home against Arcadia on Friday.