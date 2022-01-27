3 Blugolds, 3 Blue Devils joining WIAC Hall of Fame

MADISON (WQOW) - Three former UW-Eau Claire Blugolds and three former UW-Stout Blue Devils will join the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame later this year.
The WIAC announced its 27-member class for 2022 on Thursday.
Alex Hicks, Mike Ratliff and Kristi (Griggs) Walston are going in as Blugolds, while Dale Evans, Kelsey (Duoss) Steinhagen and Mark Thomas are going in as Blue Devils.
The class will be inducted at the WIAC Hall of Fame Banquet on July 23, 2022, at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.
In a release, the WIAC shared the following information about each honoree:
Dale Evans---UW-Stout (1970-73*)
-Was a member of UW-Stout’s wrestling team from 1970-73 and became the first four-time champion in conference history, winning the 126-pound title in 1970, 134-pound title in 1971 and 1972, and 142-pound title in 1973. In 1972 and 1973, he was selected the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the conference championship and received All-America recognition. In 1973, Evans placed third at the national meet after placing fourth in 1972. He compiled a 104-15 record in his career. In 2009, he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Service Award. In 2012, he was selected to the WIAC Wrestling All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.
Alex Hicks---UW-Eau Claire (1989-92*)
-Was a member of UW-Eau Claire’s men’s ice hockey team from 1989-92 and a three-time NCAA Division III All-America First Team selection from the American Hockey Coaches Association – the only individual in program history to accomplish the feat. He scored 249 points with 98 goals and 151 assists. His career point total ranks 16th in NCAA Division III history and second in conference archives, while the 151 assists are sixth on the NCAA list and top the conference entries. During the 1989-90 season, Hicks tallied 48 assists – the best single-season mark in conference history. Following his Blugold career, Hicks embarked on a 15-year professional career that included five years in the National Hockey League. He played 258 games between Anaheim, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Florida, scoring 25 goals with 54 assists for 79 points. In 2012, he was selected to the WIAC Men’s Ice Hockey All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.
Mike Ratliff^ ---UW-Eau Claire (1969-72*)
-Was a member of UW-Eau Claire’s men’s basketball team from 1969-72 and is the only individual in conference history to earn Player of the Year honors three times, receiving the distinction in 1970, 1971 and 1972. Ratliff started 108 consecutive games and scored 1,994 points with 1,492 rebounds and 274 blocked shots to help the Blugolds post a 94-14 record and three conference titles during his four years. His rebounds total still top the conference career list, while the blocked shots are third. In 1972, UW-Eau Claire finished as the NAIA national runner-up and Ratliff received All-America First Team recognition from Associated Press, United Press International, NAIA and the Basketball Coaches Association. He was selected in the second round (28th overall) by the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972 National Basketball Association Draft. In 2012, he was selected to the WIAC Men’s Basketball All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.
Kelsey (Duoss) Steinhagen---UW-Stout (2005-07*)
-Was a member of UW-Stout’s women’s basketball team from 2005-07 and received All-America First Team recognition from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and D3hoops.com in 2006 and 2007. Duoss claimed conference Player of the Year distinction in 2006 and 2007, and was a three-time all-conference first team and all-defensive team selection. The Blue Devils won or shared the conference title all three years and her .589 career field goal percentage ranks second in conference history. In 2012, she was selected to the WIAC Women’s Basketball All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.
Mark Thomas---UW-Stout (1988-2018*)
-Served as UW-Stout’s women’s basketball coach from 1988-2018 and compiled a 472-346 record with five conference regular-season championships and three tournament titles. His 472 victories are third on the conference’s all-time list and upon his departure, was responsible for 88.3 percent of the program’s victories. He received NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year recognition in 2005 and 2006, and was named the conference Coach of the Year six times. In 2005, the Blue Devils posted a 24-7 record – the most wins in program history – and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Championship. His 1991 squad won the NAIA District 14 championship and he coached 47 players that earned all-conference recognition. Thomas also was an assistant football coach for 29 years and assistant baseball coach for 21 seasons, as well as an assistant softball coach.
Kristi (Griggs) Walston---UW-Eau Claire (1985-88)
-Was a member of UW-Eau Claire’s women’s volleyball team from 1985-88 and a two-time NCAA Division III All-American from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, securing first team recognition in 1988 and second team honors in 1987. Walston was a member of UW-Eau Claire’s first two teams that participated in the NCAA Division III Championship (1987 and 1988), when only 24 teams qualified. The 1987 squad produced a sterling 52-3 record – the most in program history for a single season – and won the conference title. She was a three-time all-conference first team selection and owned school single season records upon graduation with 485 kills, 1,037 kill attempts and 59 solo blocks. In 2012, she was selected to the WIAC Women’s Volleyball All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration.