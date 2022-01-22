49ers eliminate Packers from playoffs on game-winning field goal

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers' season came to an end on Saturday night as Robbie Gould nailed a 45 yard game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-10 win.
The Packers led for much of the game thanks to an A.J. Dillon rushing touchdown on the first drive. The momentum shifted to San Francisco in the 4th quarter after the 49ers special teams blocked a punt and returned it for a game-tying touchdown.
Green Bay was forced to punt on the ensuing drive, allowing the Niners to march down the field into field goal range. After Deebo Samuel converted a 3rd and 7 to keep the drive alive, San Francisco milked the clock, and sent out Gould to hit the game-winning field goal.
Aaron Rodgers falls short of the Super Bowl at the hands of the 49ers for the 4th time in his career. Rodgers threw 0 touchdowns in Saturday's game.
Green Bay is eliminated from the playoffs after earning the #1 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye. San Francisco will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday.