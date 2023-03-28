5 area swimmers advance to YMCA national meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five area swimmers will compete at 2023 YMCA National Swimming Championship Meet in North Carolina next week.
Eau Claire's Gabi Augustyn and Ava Insteness, along with Chippewa Falls' Peyton Watson, Evelyn Arnold and Erik Petrowski, will compete for The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Barracudas Swim Team in Greensboro.
It's the second year in a row the Barracudas will have five representatives. All five girls relays qualified after solid showings at Wisconsin/Upper Michigan YMCA State Swim Meet last weekend. The Barracudas finished first in the Overall Team and Overall Female Team categories.
"Being in the Top 2 at the YMCA State Meet in back-to-back years shows the dedication, commitment, and love for the sport that our athletes have," Wedl said in a release. "Once again having five swimmers qualify for nationals is amazing for the program, as many of our youngers swimmers look up to these athletes."
You can learn more about the Barracudas Swim Team program here