Aaron Rodgers: I want to play for the New York Jets

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers' intention is to play football for the New York Jets.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Rodgers said he came out of his darkness retreat and learned the Green Bay Packers were ready to move on from him.
"Since Friday my intention was to play for the New York Jets.. it's the compensation that's holding things up" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/p7i0QBo2qQ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023
Rodgers said talks about compensation are holding up a deal between the Packers and Jets.
"I haven't been holding anything up at this point, it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels in," Rodgers said. "I think it is interesting at this point to step back and look back at the whole picture."
Rodgers said the Packers let him know indirectly about wanting to move on, and told others with direct words.
Friday, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy told News 18 the Packers would honor a trade if Rodgers requested one. Murphy also confirmed the Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers.
Rodgers, a four-time league MVP, welcomed Jets officials to California and told them he wanted to get fully back into offseason workouts before making a decision.
On Friday, Rodgers said he made it clear his intention was to play, and to play for the Jets.
"When I went into the darkness I was 90% retiring.. when I came out I heard from multiple people that the Packers were interested in moving me"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hBSIXvITcx— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023
Rodgers said he entered the retreat in February 90 percent ready to retire, and felt that way after the loss to the Lions in Week 17, which is why he wanted to walk off of Lambeau Field alongside Randall Cobb. He said the retreat was a great reset for his mind and body.
When the offseason started, Rodgers said he met with the Packers and was informed to take as much time as he needed to decided about playing a 19th season. He said the Packers wanted him to retire in Green Bay, and the door was "wide open" for a return.
"I've already made my decision.. this is just clearing things up for everybody that's interested"@AaronRodgers12 dives into his career with the Green Bay Packers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AxpId4qo5W— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023
Rodgers said when he came out of his retreat, something had changed. He heard from players he trusted that the Packers were interested in moving their Super Bowl champion quarterback.
Rodgers said he wished the Packers would have been clear with their intentions at the start of the offseason.
Rodgers said the last 10 days have been bittersweet coming to the reality of the situation. He has a lot of respect and love for the Packers and the Green Bay fanbase.
"I love my Green Bay people," Rodgers said.
He also said Jordan Love has a bright future ahead of him.
"I'm the longest tenured Packer in history and my life is better because of my time in Green Bay.. the reality is they're ready to move on with Jordan Love and he's got a bright future ahead of him" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J0AICEDgEu— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023
Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Jets in the same role this offseason. Rodgers said his hiring was a factor in his decision.
"Nathaniel Hackett has meant as much to me as any coach I've ever had, and he happens to be the OC for the Jets," Rodgers said.
ESPN reported on Tuesday that Rodgers had provided the Jets a 'wish-list' of targets he would like them to acquire, including past Packers receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Rodgers said he did suggest certain free agents to the Jets, but the report of a 'wish-list' contingent on him joining the team was not a reality.
However, Rodgers will still have one of his Green Bay weapons in the Meadowlands after Lazard agreed to a four-year deal with New York on Tuesday.
🧀,The past four years have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. Since day one Packer fans have always had my back. Y’all have never failed to impress me with your overwhelming love and support, no matter where we played.— Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) March 15, 2023