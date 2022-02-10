Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP

LOS ANGELES, CA (WQOW)- Aaron Rodgers is cementing a strong case as the best Packers quarterback of all time.
Rodgers was named the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player, the league announced Thursday at the NFL Honors ceremony.
It's the second straight MVP award for Rodgers, and his fourth overall MVP award, behind only Peyton Manning for the most all-time.
Rodgers finished the 2021 season with the best touchdown to interception ratio and the highest quarterback rating. He led the Packers to another NFC North title, the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a trip to the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Rodgers thanked the Packers organization and supporters during his acceptance speech.
"I'd like to thank the Green Bay Packers, our incredible fanbase, it's been amazing 17 years," Rodgers said. "So thankful for the moments and the memories over the years."