 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aaron Rodgers says farewell, for now, to Packers in social media post

  • Updated
  • 0
042523 Aaron Rodgers Instagram post

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram Tuesday to bid Green Bay goodbye, for now.

In a post on the popular social media platform, Rogers expressed gratitude to the Green Bay Packers, its fans, the state of Wisconsin, and others.

"This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart," Rodgers wrote in the post.

Rodgers is expected to be introduced as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, news broke that Rodgers would be traded to the Jets in exchange for a number of draft picks.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you