Aaron Rodgers says farewell, for now, to Packers in social media post

(WQOW) - Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram Tuesday to bid Green Bay goodbye, for now.
In a post on the popular social media platform, Rogers expressed gratitude to the Green Bay Packers, its fans, the state of Wisconsin, and others.
"This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart," Rodgers wrote in the post.
Rodgers is expected to be introduced as a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon.
On Monday, news broke that Rodgers would be traded to the Jets in exchange for a number of draft picks.