Air Volleyball Club team wins AAU Junior National Championship

ORLANDO, FL (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley volleyball team can now call themselves national champions.
Air Volleyball Club's 17 Blue team won the 17 Classic Division at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. The team went undefeated 14-0 and did not drop a set throughout the tournament.
The AAU Junior National Championships is considered the world's largest volleyball tournament with more than 4,000 participating teams.
According to Air Volleyball Club's website, its 16 Blue team took third place at the national tournament.