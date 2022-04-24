Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead

CHICAGO -- — Grayson Allen once again responded to the boos from the fans and even his teammates by making shot after shot.
By the time he was finished, he had his highest point total in a postseason game. And the Milwaukee Bucks walked away with another lopsided win.
Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.
Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the defending champion Bucks came away with another easy win after two shaky performances at home.
They've outscored the Bulls by a combined 54 points over the past two games. That includes a 111-81 romp Friday that was the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history.
The Bucks led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. The defending NBA champions will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.