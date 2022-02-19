Alliance, Chi-Hi swim teams compete at state

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance and Chippewa Falls swimming and diving teams finished their seasons at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state swimming championship on Saturday.
The Alliance's 200 yard freestyle relay finished 15th in 1:30.07. Middleton won the event in 1:23.93.
In the 200 yard medley relay team finished 19th in 1:40.30. Brookfield Central/East won the title in 1:31.14
Eau Claire's 400 yard freestyle relay finished 21st in 3:20.98. Middleton also won that title with a time of 3:04.62.
Cade Sorensen finished 19th in the diving competition with a score of 254.20.
Full results are available here
Chippewa Falls/McDonell Central's Ryan Beranek finished 24th in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:04.70.