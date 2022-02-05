 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alliance sets pool record, finishes second at BRC Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
020522 Alliance relay team sets pool record

Eau Claire Alliance's 200 free relay team of Joseph Schlitz (far left), Jacob Rossi, Gabe Secker and Briggs Reinke pose after setting a new pool record at Superio High School during the Big Rivers Conference championship on February 5, 2022.

The Alliance 200 free relay team broke a 22-year-old pool record in Superior on Saturday

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance boys swimming and diving team finished second at the Big Rivers Conference championship on Saturday.

Hudson High School won the title with a score of 643. Eau Claire finished second with 597 points. River Falls High School finished third (244), followed by Superior High School (217), Chippewa Falls High School (204), Menomonie High School (200) and Rice Lake High School (163).

The Alliance 200 free relay team broke the 22-year-old pool record, setting a new time of 1:30.77. Members of the team include Joseph Schlitz, Jacob Rossi, Gabe Secker and Briggs Reinke.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.