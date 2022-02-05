Alliance sets pool record, finishes second at BRC Championship

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Alliance boys swimming and diving team finished second at the Big Rivers Conference championship on Saturday.
Hudson High School won the title with a score of 643. Eau Claire finished second with 597 points. River Falls High School finished third (244), followed by Superior High School (217), Chippewa Falls High School (204), Menomonie High School (200) and Rice Lake High School (163).
The Alliance 200 free relay team broke the 22-year-old pool record, setting a new time of 1:30.77. Members of the team include Joseph Schlitz, Jacob Rossi, Gabe Secker and Briggs Reinke.