Alma Center Lincoln opens new stadium, wins home opener

ALMA CENTER (WQOW)- After students set up mole traps during practice and athletes ran on a worn-out track, Alma Center Lincoln's new athletic complex is finally complete.
School officials held the grand opening of the new $3.9 million athletic complex at Lincoln High School on Friday, capped off by the Hornets' home football opener against Lake Holcombe. The Hornets christened the new stadium with a 22-16 victory.
The stadium is complete after years of preparation and the renovation of a stadium that was beyond repair. The new complex is fitted with new 500-seat capacity bleachers and press box, a new scoreboard, concession stand, running track, sod field, light and sound system, freshly paved parking lot and more.
It's a massive transformation for Lincoln athletics in a small town like they've never had before.
"That's what it's all about," said Paul Fischer, former superintendent of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan schools. "Small town USA, you're going to see our football stadium is going to be packed. That's where we want our communities to be. This is another place for them to gather and just bring a lot of energy to our communities. I think that's what it's going to do for years to come."
With the win over Lake Holcombe, Alma Center Lincoln football is 2-1 to start the 8-player season. They're next game is at Thorp next Friday, and their next game at the new stadium is against Gilman on Sept. 30.