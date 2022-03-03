 Skip to main content
Altoona advances to sectional finals, other girls hoops scores

  Updated
  • 0
Altoona Wins GBB Sectional Semifinals

WISCONSIN DELLS (WQOW)- The Railroaders had not reached the sectional round in eleven seasons, and now they are one win away from state.

Altoona topped West Salem 53-49 in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday to move on to the sectional finals. The game was tied at halftime, and remained tied for much of the second half, before clutch free throws and two defensive stands lifted the Rails to the win.

Altoona advances to play St. Croix Falls in the sectional finals. That game will be held in Somerset on Saturday at 1:00 PM.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL SCORES 

Division 2

Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 42 - Menomonie vs. Lakeland in Hayward Saturday, 1:00 PM

Division 4

Neillsville 34, Fall Creek 28

Phillips 54, Ladysmith 51 - Neillsville vs. Phillips at Osseo-Fairchild Saturday, 1:00 PM

Division 5

McDonell Central 62, Prairie Farm 52 - McDonell vs. Northwood in Amery Saturday, 1:00 PM

Blair-Taylor 50, Bangor 56

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

