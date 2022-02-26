Altoona, Fall Creek win regional titles, other girls hoops scores

ALTOONA (WQOW)- The regional rounds of the prep girls basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday, with several area teams earning regional championships.
In Elk Mound, Altoona topped the Mounders 49-32 to win the team's first regional title in 11 seasons. They advance to play West Salem in sectionals on Thursday.
Menomonie defeated La Crosse Central 51-32 at home to win a regional championship. Rice Lake also defeated La Crosse Logan 61-36 to win a regional, and those two teams will meet in sectionals.
Fall Creek is headed back to sectionals after defeating Osseo-Fairchild 44-40. They'll face Neillsville in the sectional round.
In Division 5, McDonell Central knocked off Clear Lake 58-33 to set up a showdown with Prairie Farm in the sectional semifinals.
Blair-Taylor finished regionals with a 72-36 win over Eleva-Strum. They'll play Bangor in the sectional finals.
Other Saturday prep girls basketball scores
Eau Claire Memorial 57, Superior 59
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 35
Saint Croix Falls 76, Ellsworth 44
Prescott 54, Baldwin-Woodville 50
Unity 38, Phillips 82
Neillsville 39, Colfax 36