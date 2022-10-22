 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altoona falls in girls state tennis team semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
101722 Altoona tennis practice

MADISON (WQOW)- In its first appearance at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships since 2015, the Altoona Railroaders failed to make it to the championship match.

Altoona fell to Xavier 6-1 in the D2 state semifinals at Nielsen Stadium on Saturday. Altoona's No. 2 doubles team of Sofia Bach and Katelyn Beltz picked up the lone win for the Rails in a third set tiebreaker.

University School of Milwaukee went on to defeat Xavier to win the state championship.

Full results here

Altoona finishes its season 21-10 after also participating in the individual state tournament and winning the Middle Border Conference championship.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you