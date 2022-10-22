Altoona falls in girls state tennis team semifinals

MADISON (WQOW)- In its first appearance at the WIAA Girls State Tennis Team Championships since 2015, the Altoona Railroaders failed to make it to the championship match.
Altoona fell to Xavier 6-1 in the D2 state semifinals at Nielsen Stadium on Saturday. Altoona's No. 2 doubles team of Sofia Bach and Katelyn Beltz picked up the lone win for the Rails in a third set tiebreaker.
University School of Milwaukee went on to defeat Xavier to win the state championship.
Altoona finishes its season 21-10 after also participating in the individual state tournament and winning the Middle Border Conference championship.