 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk,
Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Altoona falls to St. Thomas More in state semifinals

  • 0
Altoona falls at state baseball tournament

Altoona players gather after their loss to St. Thomas More at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament on June 14, 2023.

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Altoona's first state baseball appearance since 2010 came to an early end on Wednesday as they fell to St. Thomas More 11-0 in five innings.

The Cavs came flying out of the gate with three runs in the first inning before adding two more in the second inning and continuing to score in each inning for the rest of the game. St. Thomas More record 14 hits while Altoona only recorded three. Altoona also committed three errors.

Altoona finishes its season at 23-5 overall after winning the Middle Border Conference and a Division 2 sectional title. St. Thomas More advances to play either Denmark or Jefferson for a D2 state title on Thursday.

Box score

ST. CROIX FALLS ADVANCES

In Division 3, St. Croix Falls advanced to its second straight state title game with a 10-0 victory over Kiel in six innings on Wednesday. Ace pitcher and Purdue commit Brayden Olson tossed 12 strikeouts and allowed 4 hits in six shutout innings.

Prior to 2022, the Saints had not reached the state championship since 1948, but are now playing in back-to-back state title games. They will play Aquinas for a gold ball at noon on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you