Altoona falls to St. Thomas More in state semifinals

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Altoona's first state baseball appearance since 2010 came to an early end on Wednesday as they fell to St. Thomas More 11-0 in five innings.
The Cavs came flying out of the gate with three runs in the first inning before adding two more in the second inning and continuing to score in each inning for the rest of the game. St. Thomas More record 14 hits while Altoona only recorded three. Altoona also committed three errors.
Altoona finishes its season at 23-5 overall after winning the Middle Border Conference and a Division 2 sectional title. St. Thomas More advances to play either Denmark or Jefferson for a D2 state title on Thursday.
ST. CROIX FALLS ADVANCES
In Division 3, St. Croix Falls advanced to its second straight state title game with a 10-0 victory over Kiel in six innings on Wednesday. Ace pitcher and Purdue commit Brayden Olson tossed 12 strikeouts and allowed 4 hits in six shutout innings.
Prior to 2022, the Saints had not reached the state championship since 1948, but are now playing in back-to-back state title games. They will play Aquinas for a gold ball at noon on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.