Altoona has strongest girls tennis team in decades

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona girls tennis looks like a force to be reckoned with this season after rolling to an undefeated start this fall.
Head coach Greg Emerson told News 18 that it's the most talented team he has had in 24 years with the program. A program-record 40 players are on the roster including 17 seniors, some who have qualified for the state tournaments in recent years.
That experience and year-round dedication to the sport has made the Railroaders stronger.
"What makes them so talented is all the time they put in the offseason," Emerson said. "With age programs, the YMCA, Junior Team Tennis, they just keep doing what they're doing and they keep getting better and better. The end will justify the means for them."
The Railroaders swept each match against Rice Lake, Osceola and Barron on day one of its home invitational and will return to the Altoona Tennis Courts on Friday for the second day of the eight-team invite.