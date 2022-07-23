 Skip to main content
Altoona Reds 16U squad falls out of state tournament

Altoona 16U Legion baseball team

Members of Altoona Post 550's 16U squad pose for a picture during practice at Cinder City Park on July 20, 2022.

LOMIRA (WQOW)- After qualifying for the American Legion 16U State Baseball Tournament for the first time, Altoona's 16U squad failed to score a run.

The Altoona Reds Post 550 16U team fell 10-0 to the La Crosse A's on Saturday, eliminating them from the state tournament. Altoona was also shut out by De Pere 11-0 on Friday in their opening matchup.

View the tournament bracket here.

Elsewhere, Altoona's 19U team will have a shot at a trip to state after reaching the regional semifinals in Baldwin. Altoona will play Osseo on Sunday at 11:00 A.M. for a spot in the regional championship. 

19U Baldwin Regional tournament schedule here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

