Altoona Reds 16U squad falls out of state tournament

LOMIRA (WQOW)- After qualifying for the American Legion 16U State Baseball Tournament for the first time, Altoona's 16U squad failed to score a run.
The Altoona Reds Post 550 16U team fell 10-0 to the La Crosse A's on Saturday, eliminating them from the state tournament. Altoona was also shut out by De Pere 11-0 on Friday in their opening matchup.
View the tournament bracket here.
Elsewhere, Altoona's 19U team will have a shot at a trip to state after reaching the regional semifinals in Baldwin. Altoona will play Osseo on Sunday at 11:00 A.M. for a spot in the regional championship.