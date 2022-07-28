Altoona Reds relaxed, appreciative entering state tournament

ALTOONA (WQOW) - They're talented enough to reach state, but this week, the Altoona Reds are practicing with a greater level of appreciation.
For many players, the American Legion A state tournament in Viroqua will be the final innings of their careers.
"It means a lot, especially with this group of guys and the seniors that I've been playing with basically my whole life," Christian Varsho said. "Just getting them one more chance at state to win it."
The Reds play their best baseball when they're having fun. During Wednesday's practice, players were laughing and staying loose, soaking in the final moments of the summer season.
Altoona opens the tournament in Viroqua on Friday afternoon against Wittenberg. Full tournament bracket here