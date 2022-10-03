Altoona/Regis, Kongshaug advance to state golf meet

SOLON SPRINGS (WQOW) - Four players finished in the top 15 to lead the Altoona/Regis girls golf team to a runner-up finish Monday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional meet at Hidden Greens North and a berth in next week's state tournament.
Altoona/Regis will join Prescott High School as team qualifiers at the WIAA state meet at University Ridge Golf in Madison. The event runs Monday and Tuesday.
Prescott won Monday's sectional with a score of 331, 37 strokes ahead of Altoona/Regis.
Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug finished second individually with a round of 8-over par 80. Prescott's Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 73.
Team scores:
1. Prescott, 331
2. Altoona/Regis, 368
3. Hayward, 375
4. Spooner, 390
5. Saint Croix Central, 401
6. Somerset, 422
7. Grantsburg, 428
8. Northwestern, 449
Top 10 individuals (* individual qualifier)
1. Ava Salay (Prescott), 73
2. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound), 80*
3. Ava Pesha (Somerset), 83*
3. Gabbi Matzek (Prescott), 83
5. Rhi Stutz (Pescott), 84
6. Alyson Reier (Hayward), 86*
7. Karalyn Skinner (Altoona/Regis), 87
8. Macey Reier (Hayward), 89
9. Maddie Reiter (Prescott), 91
10. Sydney Greenfield (Spooner), 92
10. Lydia Jensen (Altoona/Regis), 92
Arcadia-Independence finishes 6th at Prairie du Chien sectional
The Arcadia-Independence girls golf team finished sixth at the Prairie du Chien sectional on Monday.
Team scores:
1. Lancaster, 381
2. Edgewood Sacred Heart, 396
3. Aquinas, 397
4. Jefferson, 402
5. Lakeside Lutheran, 403
6. Arcadia-Independence, 411
7. East Troy, 421
8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 439