Altoona tennis edges Regis to stay undefeated, other Tuesday scores

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders girls tennis team moved to 21-0 by edging Regis 4-3 at Altoona City Park on Tuesday.
The Rails swept all doubles matches and a win by Josie Rechek at No. 1 singles sealed the victory.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
Girls Tennis
Eau Claire Memorial @ Eau Claire North postponed to Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.
Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0
Volleyball
Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Blair-Taylor 0, Loyal 3
Amery 2, Northwestern 0
Clear Lake 2, Northwestern 1
River Falls 1, St. Croix Falls 3
Spring Valley 3, Alma/Pepin 0
Lake Holcombe 2, New Auburn 3
Cameron 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3
Rice Lake 3, Altoona 1
Osseo-Fairchild 2, Eleva-Strum 3
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 5, Marshfield 1
Arcadia 8, Menomonie 0
Barron 5, St. Croix Central 4