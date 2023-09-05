 Skip to main content
Altoona tennis edges Regis to stay undefeated, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders girls tennis team moved to 21-0 by edging Regis 4-3 at Altoona City Park on Tuesday.

The Rails swept all doubles matches and a win by Josie Rechek at No. 1 singles sealed the victory.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

Girls Tennis

Eau Claire Memorial @ Eau Claire North postponed to Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Volleyball

Cadott 3, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Blair-Taylor 0, Loyal 3

Amery 2, Northwestern 0

Clear Lake 2, Northwestern 1

River Falls 1, St. Croix Falls 3

Spring Valley 3, Alma/Pepin 0

Lake Holcombe 2, New Auburn 3

Cameron 1, Baldwin-Woodville 3

Rice Lake 3, Altoona 1

Osseo-Fairchild 2, Eleva-Strum 3

Boys soccer

Chippewa Falls 5, Marshfield 1

Arcadia 8, Menomonie 0

Barron 5, St. Croix Central 4

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

