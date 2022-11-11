Altoona's Anderson signs with Bemidji State golf

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Elli Anderson's process to find a college was not simple, but she made sure she found a place to call home.
That place is Bemidji State University.
Surrounded by family and friends Friday, Anderson, a senior at Altoona High School, put pen to paper to continue her golf career with the Beavers, a NCAA Division 2 program in Minnesota.
Anderson bonded with Beavers head coach Erica Gartner. After visiting campus recently, the decision was simple.
Anderson's older sister, Emma, is a freshman on the golf team at Marian University in Fond du Lac.