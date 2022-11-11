 Skip to main content
Altoona's Anderson signs with Bemidji State golf

  • Updated
111122 Elli Anderson signs with Bemidji State golf

Elli Anderson made her commitment to play women's golf at Bemidji State University official on Friday afternoon at Altoona High School.

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Elli Anderson's process to find a college was not simple, but she made sure she found a place to call home.

That place is Bemidji State University.

Surrounded by family and friends Friday, Anderson, a senior at Altoona High School, put pen to paper to continue her golf career with the Beavers, a NCAA Division 2 program in Minnesota.

Anderson bonded with Beavers head coach Erica Gartner. After visiting campus recently, the decision was simple.

Anderson's older sister, Emma, is a freshman on the golf team at Marian University in Fond du Lac.

