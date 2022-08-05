Altoona's Lau brothers to share special baseball moment this weekend

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Justin and Logan Lau have bonded over baseball since childhood.
This weekend, the Altoona brothers will share yet another special moment on the diamond during the American Legion All-Star Game in Milwaukee.
Justin, a coach, and Logan, a player, will represent the Stripes Team at American Family Field on Sunday.
"I think it will be really cool. Especially being my last game to ever play," Logan said. "It will be really cool to have that experience."
The entire Lau family, along with representatives from Altoona Post 550, are scheduled to attend the game.