Altoona's Varsho signs NLI to join Winona State baseball

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona senior outfielder CJ Varsho signed his national letter of intent to play Division 2 baseball at Winona State University on Wednesday.
Varsho said after the team's first game of the 2022-23 season against Holmen, he decided to put his name out there and start thinking about his baseball future. He ultimately decided to put on purple and become a Winona State Warrior.
"It's a smaller campus and I really like that," Varsho said. "When I went to one of the games this year, just like the energy they play with and a young coach. They check all the boxes that I really want."
Varsho joins teammate Evan Gustafson as another Railroader who will play college baseball.