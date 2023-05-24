 Skip to main content
Altoona's Varsho signs NLI to join Winona State baseball

  • Updated
CJ Varsho signing day

Altoona senior CJ Varsho signs his letter of intent to play baseball at Winona State University on May 24, 2023.

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona senior outfielder CJ Varsho signed his national letter of intent to play Division 2 baseball at Winona State University on Wednesday.

Varsho said after the team's first game of the 2022-23 season against Holmen, he decided to put his name out there and start thinking about his baseball future. He ultimately decided to put on purple and become a Winona State Warrior.

"It's a smaller campus and I really like that," Varsho said. "When I went to one of the games this year, just like the energy they play with and a young coach. They check all the boxes that I really want."

Varsho joins teammate Evan Gustafson as another Railroader who will play college baseball.

