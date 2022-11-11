Area athletes compete at WIAA state swimming and diving meet

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - It's championship weekend for Wisconsin prep swimmer and divers.
A number of Chippewa Valley athletes competed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship at Waukesha South Natatorium Friday.
In diving, Rice Lake High School's Katie Buckwheat finished 11th with a score of 315.40.
Menomonie High School teammates Alexis Kohnke and Kelsie Macke finished 13th and 16th, respectively.
Full diving results available here
The Division 1 competition will be held Saturday.