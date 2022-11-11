 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area athletes compete at WIAA state swimming and diving meet

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA logo
Nickalas Tabbert

WAUKESHA (WQOW) - It's championship weekend for Wisconsin prep swimmer and divers.

A number of Chippewa Valley athletes competed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 championship at Waukesha South Natatorium Friday.

In diving, Rice Lake High School's Katie Buckwheat finished 11th with a score of 315.40.

Menomonie High School teammates Alexis Kohnke and Kelsie Macke finished 13th and 16th, respectively.

Full diving results available here

The Division 1 competition will be held Saturday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you