Area athletes 'honored' to play in WBCA All-Star games

WISCONSIN DELLS (WQOW) - They worked hard all winter, and this week, Chippewa Valley basketball stars are showing off their skills to the state at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games.
Many are graduating seniors who will represent their high schools one final time. Three of them that News 18 spoke with say it's an honor to showcase their community's talents alongside some of the state's top players.
"Just gonna try and make the most of it and go out with a bang," Eau Claire Memorial guard and D1 All-Star Mason Stoik said.
"Chippewa really supported me this year and I felt really honored to be part of such a great community, so to try and pay it back to them one more time is pretty special to me," Chippewa Falls guard and D1 All-Star Mason Monarski said.
"To represent my community is a huge thing, not many kids from Menomonie come down here every year," Menomonie guard and D2 All-Star Charlie Morning said.
Stoik, Monarski, Morning and many other area all-stars will join college programs this fall. The same goes for most of the state's 120 all-stars, so each athlete is using the game as an opportunity to learn what to expect from college level competition.
"It's almost like a college game, the practices feel like a college practice," Monarski said. "I think it's a good experience to have before the season."
The boys all-star games will be played on Thursday in Wisconsin Dells starting with Division 5 at 9:00 a.m.
13 area girls basketball standouts competed in the girls all-star games on Wednesday in the Dells. Athletes from McDonell Central, Blair-Taylor, Elk Mound and more made up the list of all-stars from Western Wisconsin.