Area athletes reflect on 50 years of Title IX

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fifty years later, Title IX's impact continues to increase.
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which protects students from sexual discrimination in educational programs and activities.
Through the decades, the Chippewa Valley has seen more girls participate in sports, and more programs offered. Recent examples include the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire starting a women's lacrosse team and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association offering girls wrestling.
Eau Claire North High School had seven participants in the inaugural season.
"I never thought I'd do wrestling a year ago. Getting to do this with the boys is just, it's really fun," senior Cambree Lokken said.
"I love it and I love all the sports that I do," junior Sydni Schinlder added. "I think it's great that we're able to have more opportunities."
Memorial's Lily Cayley and Anthara Boehm said sports offer the opportunity to face and overcome adversity.
"It shows our strengths, our weaknesses," Boehm said. "It helps us be stronger as an individual, and helps us in the future."
Abes senior Kallie Mitchell added sports helps her relieve stress, form connections and stay healthy.
Rebecca Nette, who excelled as an athlete in high school at college, is now a strength and conditioning coach and teacher at Chippewa Falls High School.
"I really think that sports in high school and sports in college really molded my career and what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," she said. "That's why it's so important to me why girls should be active and should be participating in sports."
Area schools have taken steps to include more girls in summer strength and conditioning workouts.
North recently upgraded its equipment to benefit both genders, while Memorial offers time slots specifically for female athletes.
In the eight years Nette has overseen the Cardinals program, numbers have increased significantly.
"I think girls were very intimidated to come and work out and go into the weight room and move some weight around. Eight years later, just in that time frame, we've seen so many girls go to the weight room, trust in the process."