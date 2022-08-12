Area teams hold soggy, but successful scrimmages

(WQOW) - Slow-moving, soft rain storms were unable to stop area high school football teams from having fun on Friday.
A number of Chippewa Valley teams got together for scrimmages, ahead of the first games of the regular season next week.
In Bloomer, the Blackhawks battled the Ladysmith Lumberjacks and Colfax Vikings in front of dozens of umbrellas.
Both Bloomer and Ladysmith feature young squads that entered Friday untested.
"We're still trying to figure out starters exactly," Bloomer head coach John Post said. "Pads go on and you actually have live contact, things change."
Ladysmith head coach Kirk Yudes said his sophomore class is athletic and his upperclassmen are doing a great job leading by example.
Bloomer opens the season at Somerset High School on Thursday. Ladysmith will battle Barron High School a night later.
In Rice Lake, the Warriors hosted Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville High School and Superior High School.
Rice Lake, which shared the Big Rivers Conference title with Menomonie High School last season, is preparing to play in the Middle Border Conference with Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville despite not wanting to move.
"Don't like it. We're made about it," Warriors head coach Dan Hill said. "We're going to fight to get back in."
Rice Lake returns an experienced offensive line after graduating 10 seniors.
"Their effort, their focus has been pretty good," Hill said. "They're working hard and having fun doing it. If we can put those two things together, then we'll keep getting better every week."
Rice Lake opens the season Thursday against Menomonie.