Area wrestlers advance at state wrestling tournament

MADISON (WQOW)- Several area wrestlers across each division are advancing through their brackets after the first day of the WIAA Boys State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
In D1, Menomonie's Brayten Casey (106) and Kellan Aure (132) are on to the semifinals.
In D2, Carter Schulz of Rice Lake is on to the quarterfinals at 113, while others from Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Saint Croix Central, Ellsworth, and Regis/Altoona are advancing.
In D3, wrestlers from Cadott, Glenwood City, Saint Croix Falls, Cameron, Cumberland, Stanley-Boyd, Clear Lake, Boyceville, Ladysmith, and Whitehall will wrestle on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Full results from Day 1 of the state tournament can be found here.