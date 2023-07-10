A's 15U Red brings underdog mentality to Ohio Valley Regionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball has become a powerhouse for youth ball in Wisconsin. Five teams from the organization will travel to Ohio Valley Regionals this month, including both of the Eau Claire A's 15U squads.
The 15U Red team lost to Blue in the state finals this past weekend but have still qualified for the regional tournament. Players on the red team consider themselves as the 'B' team of 15U and have played with a chip on their shoulder all season. That underdog mentality has carried them all the way to Crown Point, Indiana.
"We had some games where we were in like a tight spot when we were down by a lot and they never gave up," first-year head coach Jacoby Endreas said.
"As a 'B' team, it means a lot," center fielder and pitcher Aaron Gundlach said. "It shows that even underdogs have a shot and we can still play our hardest, shows other people that there's no giving up and good always comes out of something."
15U Red and Blue will play in Crown Point, IN beginning on July 19. Other qualifying teams from Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball include the 10U, 13U and 18U teams.