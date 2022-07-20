Ashton's Angels Football Camp honors late child's legacy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Ashton Adams was born into a football family.
"When Ashton was first born, I was coaching at Altoona High School and brought him to one of our practices," said Martin Adams, Ashton's father and head coach of Ashton's Angels Football Camp. "I could see that the connection between the love of the game and him are very connected.
Now, the community is honoring Ashton's spirit on the gridiron.
146 athletes from grades 3-12 took part in the 2nd annual 'Ashton's Angels Football Camp' at Regis High School on Wednesday. The camp honors Altoona's Ashton Adams, who passed away from a rare form of brain and spinal cancer in 2020 at just one-year old.
Ashton was a fighter until the very end.
"Ashton was my only son," Martin Adams said. "We just want to celebrate his courage because I can guarantee you he was a lot tougher than his dad."
Up from last year, the event raised more than $6,700 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Marshfield, where the Adams family stayed while Ashton received treatment.
"They treated us like family," Martin Adams said. "They made it as much like home as they could for us and we just want to show our appreciation."
"To us it just means the world that we can partner with a community and with a family that just means the world to us," said Iilee Pederson, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Marshfield.
The camp saw an increase in participation this year, adding about 40 young athletes to the event. On the field, the future football stars refined the fundamentals such as strength and footwork, all while donning Ashton's name.
"It's deeper than just training and getting better," said Guyton Patrow, Chippewa Falls sophomore participating at the camp. "It's got a meaning to it, a purpose, because he's an important story."
With the support of the local football family, Ashton's story and legacy lives on.
"It means a lot to me because having them here in his name is just amazing," said Aloni Adams, Ashton's sister.
"What's really important is to make sure my son Ashton's name is never forgotten," Martin Adams said. "This is all because of him. Secondly, I hope to always give back to the community that helped us."
If you're interested in supporting Ashton's family and donating to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, click here.