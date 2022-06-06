Athletic facilities to see upgrade at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A groundbreaking was held Monday on a project for Memorial High School to upgrade the athletic facilities.
The project will include a new concession stand and restrooms near the track.
It was made possible by a nearly $300,000 donation from the Ulrich Trust, which is in honor of Connie and Pat Ulrich, who were two members of the Eau Claire Memorial community.
Dozens of athletes attended the ceremony, and district officials say the upgrades will mean quite a bit to community members looking to cheer students on during tennis, soccer, track and softball games.
"It really means a lot to not only our Eau Claire Memorial families, but families who travel from near and far to watch their kids' compete," said Eau Claire Area School District superintendent Michael Johnson.
This project has been in the works for a little over two years. Back in 2019, the Ulrich Trust supported track and field renovations at Memorial with a donation of more than $300,000. These renovations included a new track and new fencing among other upgrades.
Pat’s and Connie’s pictures and plaques will be on display and the track will be named in their honor.
Construction is set to be completed by September 1 of this year.