Augusta Athletics hold tryouts for comeback season

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- Amateur baseball has long been a staple in Augusta and Tuesday marked the start of its comeback in the community.
Tryouts for the Augusta Athletics amateur team were held on Tuesday as the team prepares for a return to action in 2023.
Related: Augusta Athletics Returning in 2023
The program folded from the Chippewa River Baseball League in 2019 due to a lack of participation.
Prospects performed hitting, catching and pitching drills as coaches search for roughly 20 players to fill the roster. The goal is to find competitors for both the short and long term.
"I hope we get a cohesive group of guys that show up every night to play and want to be competitive," said Byron King, co-manager of the Augusta Athletics. "Whether we're competitive or not, they want to be competitive. We get through the first year and we get guys who want to come back the following year to continue to build a competitive program."
With help from sponsors and community support, the Athletics hope to once again become a popular pastime for area baseball fans.
"To see the Athletics fold a few years back was pretty disappointing," said Duane Ives, co-manager of the Augusta Athletics. "But to see the grassroots effort to bring them back now in hopefully 2023 is super exciting. I think we're going to have a great lineup of players, sponsors and activities at the field, and make it a team by the community for the community."
The team will petition to rejoin the CRBL in 2023 next month, but if they are not added back in, they plan to play an independent schedule next year.