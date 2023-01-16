Augusta Athletics reinstated by CRBL

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- The Augusta Athletics are back in the Chippewa River Baseball League after a four-year hiatus.
The Athletics have been reinstated by the CRBL for the 2023 season, the team announced Sunday. Augusta will play a full CRBL schedule in 2023. The decision was made at the league's annual meeting.
Augusta will reenter the league after folding in 2019 due to low participation. The team announced a comeback season last month and held tryouts on December 27.
The official CRBL schedule for 2023 has not yet been released.