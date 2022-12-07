Augusta Athletics returning in 2023

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Amateur baseball is coming back to Augusta.
The Augusta Athletics will take the field in 2023, the Augusta Baseball Association, Inc. announced Wednesday.
After the Athletics shut down in 2019, a recent push of community support helped a group of local baseball enthusiasts work to bring the team back to the diamond.
"Athletics' baseball was a staple in our community for years and we've received overwhelming support to bring it back," Duane Ives, President of the Augusta Baseball Association and former Athletics player, said in a release.
Ives and Byron King will co-manage the team in 2023.
"Our goal was to not only bring back the team, but create a non-profit organization that can be leveraged to raise funds and give back to the community," Bryon said.
Stensen Excavating & Transport, LLC will serve as primary sponsor. MRS Machining and Brunzlick Trucking have also agreed to sponsor the team.
The Athletics will hold tryouts at Augusta High School on Tuesday, December 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
You can learn more about the team on its Facebook page.
The full press release is below: