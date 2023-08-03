Augusta Beavers building up young roster

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - High school football teams added shoulder pads to practice on Thursday and in Augusta, the Beavers are building the dam, and building up a younger roster.
Head coach Derek Boldt and his staff poured an unprecedented amount of effort into preparing for the 2023 season. A number of players spent their summer in the weight room.
This year's group is willing to work and will need every rep it can get both on and off the field.
"We've gotten playbooks and everything and I look over those every night, and I'm hoping everyone else does too," senior DE Joe Shong said.
The Beavers are building on three straight postseason appearances, but have to replace a lot of last year's production. Only a few starters return to a team that finished in the top half of the Dairyland Conference.
Boldt believes this is the most prepared he's ever been for a season. His focus is on putting his players in the best position to make plays and encouraging them to push themselves.
"We know they are going to make mistakes," Boldt said. "They need to be okay with that. They need to be able to move on right away and learn from them and pick up the ball 15 seconds later."
The Beavers begin the 2023 season at home against Pittsville on August 17.