Augusta's Memorial Field to be upgraded in phases

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Memorial Field, the iconic greenspace in downtown Augusta, is getting a major facelift.
The Augusta Area School District, through a recent partnership with the City of Augusta, has assumed responsibility of the Field.
The baseball diamond is currently being excavated and re-sodded. New fencing and dugouts will be added before the Augusta Beavers play next season.
A second phase of the project will improve the basketball and tennis courts on site and create youth recreation areas and modern playground equipment.
School Board President Byron King said there is a large interest to add pickleball courts and move the Beavers' softball field to Memorial Field.
The improvements will provide opportunities for the community, and specifically students interested in playing baseball or softball in Augusta.
King said the entire project could be completed by next summer.