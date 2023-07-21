Babe Ruth teams faring well at regionals

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball teams continue to play well at regionals.
Two 15U teams are playing at the Ohio Valley regional in Crown Point, Indiana. Eau Claire A's Blue beat Huntington Southeastern 11-0, then Logansport 9-0 to improve to 3-0 in pool play.
Eau Claire A's Red lost its first game of the tournament, a 4-3 defeat to Evergreen Park, Friday evening and is now 2-1 in pool play.
The Eau Claire teams will battle each other on Saturday.
See the full 15U tournament schedule here
In Janesville, Eau Claire's 13U team lost to East Side (South Bend, Indiana) by a score of 11-4. Eau Claire will play Evergreen Park Saturday afternoon.