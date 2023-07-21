 Skip to main content
Babe Ruth teams faring well at regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Babe Ruth 15U 2023

Eau Claire Babe Ruth's 15U Red and Blue teams pose together after playing each other in the state finals.

 Courtesy of Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball teams continue to play well at regionals.

Two 15U teams are playing at the Ohio Valley regional in Crown Point, Indiana. Eau Claire A's Blue beat Huntington Southeastern 11-0, then Logansport 9-0 to improve to 3-0 in pool play.

Eau Claire A's Red lost its first game of the tournament, a 4-3 defeat to Evergreen Park, Friday evening and is now 2-1 in pool play.

The Eau Claire teams will battle each other on Saturday.

See the full 15U tournament schedule here

In Janesville, Eau Claire's 13U team lost to East Side (South Bend, Indiana) by a score of 11-4. Eau Claire will play Evergreen Park Saturday afternoon.

See the full 13U tournament schedule here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

