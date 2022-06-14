Badgers basketball teams to play at American Family Field

MADISON (WQOW) - Both University of Wisconsin basketball teams will play at American Family Field this fall.
Wisconsin's women's team will face Kansas State University on Friday, November 11, as part of the Aurora Health Care "Brew City Battle," UW Athletics announced Tuesday. The men's team will follow that with a battle with Stanford University.
"We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle," women's head coach Marisa Moseley said in a release. "This doubleheader with our men's program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment. Being able to play on the home field of the reigning NL Central champions and just down the road from the NBA Champions, sets the stage for a great event. This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can't wait to see you all there."
Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
"Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality," men's head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "We want to thank the Brewers and Intersport for their efforts and partnership in bringing this dream to life. We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans."
The men's team will travel to California in 2024 to face the Cardinal again in a to-be-determined neutral site location. The women's team will travel to K-State in 2023.