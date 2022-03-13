Badgers earn no. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, Marquette no. 9

MADISON (WQOW)- Let the madness begin.
The Wisconsin Badgers earned the number-three seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament, announced Sunday on the March Madness selection show. Wisconsin will play no. 14 Colgate on Friday in Milwaukee in a first round matchup. The game time, venue and TV designation will be announced at a later date.
If Wisconsin wins, they will play either no. 6 LSU or no. 11 Iowa State on Sunday in the Round of 32.
It is Wisconsin's 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin's only meeting in team history with Colgate came in 2011, when the Badgers won 68-41.
Marquette returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, earning the no. 9 seed in the east region and will play no. 8 North Carolina on Thursday in Fort Worth, TX.