Badgers fire Chryst, Jim Leonhard named interim head coach

MADISON (WQOW) - Paul Chryst has been fired as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been named interim head coach, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Sunday.
Chryst was in his eight season as Badgers head coach.
"After a heartfelt and authentic conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have concluded that now is the time for a change in leadership," McIntosh said in a release. "Paul is a man of integrity who loves his players. I have great respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy of him and his family at the University of Wisconsin."
Wisconsin is 2-3 this season after losing its first two Big Ten Conference games.
Chryst compiled a 67-26 record in his seven-plus seasons as head coach, including a 43-18 record in conference play.
Leonhard is in his seventh season on Wisconsin's coaching staff. He is in his sixth year as defensive coordinator.
The Tony native was a three-time All-American as a safety for UW, tying the school record with 21 career interceptions. He also broke the Big Ten record with 1,347 career punt return yards.
He went on to play 10 seasons in the National Football League with Buffalo, Baltimore, the New York Jets, Denver, New Orleans and Cleveland.
"I appreciate Chris McIntosh placing his trust in me to lead our team," Leonhard said in the release." My focus right now is on our players and moving forward with preparing them for our game on Saturday at Northwestern.
"I owe a lot to Coach Chryst. Everyone in our program does. He gave me my first coaching job, and for that I am forever grateful. As a Badger, I thank him for his impact on our football program and our players over many years."