Badgers introduce Luke Fickell as head coach

MADISON (WQOW) - Luke Fickell's top priority is to win a national championship.
In his eyes, if he does that, a lot of amazing things will come with it.
Fickell was introduced as the 31st head football coach in Wisconsin Badgers history Monday in Madison. He received a seven-year contract worth an average of $7.8 million per year.
The former University of Cincinnati head coach and Ohio State University interim head coach said he will coach in Wisconsin's bowl game in some capacity. He met with Jim Leonhard Sunday and is working on a plan for the bowl game.
"There is change in all of our lives. Growth is what's optional. We have to choose to grow."
"The environment and the culture I know of this place has been phenomenal ... regardless of who's been the head coach."
Fickell said he is considering Leonhard for a spot on his staff. Leonhard took over for Paul Chryst in October and led Wisconsin to four wins and three losses.
"This University, this program, me personally, we owe Coach Leonhard a debt of gratitude." Chris McIntosh thanks interim coach Jim Leonhard.
Fickell, the 2021 National Coach of the Year after leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, said he has always admired Wisconsin from afar. He played against the Badgers as a four-year starter at Ohio State.