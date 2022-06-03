Baldwin-Woodville, Memorial duos bounced from state tennis tourney

MADISON (WQOW)- Just two local doubles pairings remained in the hunt on day 2 of the WIAA Boys Tennis State Individual Championships, and both of them will not reach championship Saturday.
In Division 1 doubles, Eau Claire Memorial's Jack Willems and Ben Zumwalt were swept in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 by Neenah's Nolan Kubiak and Khaled Saleh.
Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker lost to Appleton Xavier's Nick Bittner and Nate Hall 6-2, 6-1 in the Division 2 doubles bracket.
Congratulations to all local boys tennis players on a fantastic season.